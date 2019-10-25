Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Russia dismisses hacking reports as 'unsavoury'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday dismissed media reports that Russian hackers piggybacked on an Iranian cyber-espionage operation to attack government and industry organisations in dozens of countries as an "unsavoury" interpretation of a security report. British security officials have said the Russian group, known as "Turla" and accused by Estonian and Czech authorities of operating on behalf of Russia's FSB security service, has used Iranian tools and computer infrastructure to successfully hack in to organisations in at least 20 different countries over the last 18 months


ReutersOct 25, 2019 05:15:21 IST

Russia dismisses hacking reports as unsavoury

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday dismissed media reports that Russian hackers piggybacked on an Iranian cyber-espionage operation to attack government and industry organisations in dozens of countries as an "unsavoury" interpretation of a security report.

British security officials have said the Russian group, known as "Turla" and accused by Estonian and Czech authorities of operating on behalf of Russia's FSB security service, has used Iranian tools and computer infrastructure to successfully hack in to organisations in at least 20 different countries over the last 18 months.

"These publications are an unsavoury interpretation of a concise report of the British National Cyber Security Centre and the American National Security Agency," a spokesman for the Russian embassy in the UK said on the mission's website, referring to the media reports.

"The security services themselves are not putting forward any accusations against Russia and Russian citizens."

The spokesman also said that the reports that the hacker used Iranian infrastructure was an attempt to "drive a wedge" between Russia and Iran.

Moscow and Tehran have both repeatedly denied Western allegations over hacking.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Newstracker

India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024

Oct 14, 2019
India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Newstracker

DUP's Dodds says North Ireland must stay in full UK customs union - Repubblica

Oct 13, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves one dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Newstracker

Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'

Oct 12, 2019
Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Newstracker

Wind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee

Oct 12, 2019
As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Newstracker

As new Syrian exodus unfolds, some fear they will never go home

Oct 12, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019