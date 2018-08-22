Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
Russia denies allegations by Microsoft about hacking two US websites: Interfax

The software giant said it had thwarted the Russia-linked attempts last week.

The Russian authorities deny allegations from Microsoft that hackers linked to Russia’s government tried to target the websites of two right-wing US think-tanks, the Interfax news agency reported on 21 August.

The software giant said it had thwarted the Russia-linked attempts last week, which it suggested showed Moscow was broadening its attacks in the build-up to November elections.

Interfax cited an unnamed Russian diplomatic source on Tuesday as describing Microsoft’s allegations as part of a political game.

“Microsoft is playing political games,” it cited the source as saying. “The (mid-term US) elections have not happened yet, but there are already allegations.”

Microsoft was acting like a prosecutor rather than a private company, Interfax quoted the source as adding.

