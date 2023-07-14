Russia does to US what US did to China, bans all Apple products from govt-affiliated orgs
Russia has banned all officials and ministers who work closely with Rostec, Russia's state-run military-industrial conglomerate, from using Apple products like the iPhone, Macs, and iPads. Russia has often accused Apple of illegally spying on its people for the US
Rostec, Russia’s state-run military-industrial conglomerate, has announced that its employees are no longer allowed to use Apple devices. The ban applies to all organizations within the corporation, according to a statement from Rostec’s press service to Tass news agency.
Initially, it was reported that the ban only affected Shvabe, one of Rostec’s subsidiaries specializing in optoelectronic systems. However, it has now been clarified that the prohibition extends across the entire conglomerate.
The decision to ban Apple devices stems from a surveillance operation carried out by US intelligence agencies in Russia, which was uncovered by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The FSB claims that the CIA implanted malware on numerous iPhones used by Russian citizens and foreign diplomats in the country.
Related Articles
As a result, Rostec has accused Apple of collaborating closely with the US intelligence community, alleging that the company facilitates extensive surveillance activities on behalf of the US government.
Apple has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that it has never cooperated with any government to create backdoors in its products. Despite the denial, the Russian Ministry for Industry and Trade recently announced a crackdown on iPhones, with a ban on Apple devices for its employees set to take effect next week.
also read
iPhones Made By India: Tata Group will be first Indian iPhone maker, to seal the deal by August end
The Tata Group is all set to takeover the Wistron iPhone factory soon and is likely to sign the deal by the end of August. This would make the Tatas the first Indian company to manufacture Apple's iPhones. Industry experts believe this is huge for India, as well as Apple
MacBook Air 15-inch Review: All the laptop that you’ll ever need
The MacBook Air 15-inch has a lot of similarities with its 13-inch sibling, namely the M2 SoC. However, the larger footprint gives it some qualities that makes it stand out on its own
Best phones under Rs 75,000 (June 2023): Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Google Pixel 7 Pro to Apple iPhone 13
Get set for some of the most desirable premium smartphones that are now available under Rs 75,000.