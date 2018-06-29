On 28 June, the value of the rupee was reported at an all-time low, reaching almost 69.0925 per dollar.

While analysts have been saying that the slump is owed to a rise in crude prices, and offering complex ways to fix the value of rupee, social media offers a much simpler and funnier way out of this crisis.

From one-liners to sarcasm, it did not take long for social media to turn the ‘sad’ news around. While some people online are comparing this situation to Germany’s fall in terms of football, others decided to take the light-hearted optimism route. Some are even relating to the rupee!

Rupee crashed harder than Germany. — Raghav D (@Bulletcoder) June 28, 2018

69 to the dollar? The #Rupee used to make a lot of sense. Now it only makes cents. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 28, 2018

it's ok rupee, even i'm at an all time low 😔 — shrt (@shrutithenaik) June 28, 2018

Rupee is low. Can we ask Rupee’s partner to take them out for shopping and lunch/dinner date to cheer it up?! Even a movie will help I’m sure. — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) June 28, 2018

US Dollar to Rupee after rupee falls yet again!!#RupeeAllTimeLow pic.twitter.com/PRySYC21NQ — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) June 28, 2018

Things that are going towards their all-time low : 1. Rupee 2. German Football Team 3. Australian Cricket Team 4. Potholes in Mumbai — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 28, 2018

India is the third largest consumer of oil and the rise in prices has clearly taken a toll on the market.