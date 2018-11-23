Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Rupee depreciation adding pressure to raise pricing in competitive market: Xiaomi

To offset the impact, prices of many products were raised by Rs 100 to Rs 2,000 starting 11 November.

Press Trust of India Nov 23, 2018 09:05 AM IST

Xiaomi Thursday said rupee's slide against the US dollar is adding to pricing pressure for the Chinese tech major in India, particularly in the handset market that is witnessing stiff competition.

Xiaomi, earlier this month, hiked prices of two of its handsets Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A as well as that of power banks and some television sets on account of the depreciation of the rupee against the greenback.

"The rupee has depreciated by about 15 percent since the beginning of the year. While we do make our phones and power banks in India but raw material and PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) is bought in dollars.

"This (depreciation) is adding pressure on us... we want to continue to offer 'honest' pricing to customers," Xiaomi Vice-President and India Managing Director Manu Jain told reporters here.

To offset the impact, prices of various products were raised ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000 with effect from 11 November.

Xiaomi Logo

In April this year, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun had said the company will keep its net profit margin at under 5 percent to earn the "long-term support" of its customers.

India is a key market for Xiaomi and the company is aggressively ramping up its product portfolio and offline presence (through Mi Homes, Mi Preferred Partners and Mi Stores) as it aims to continue its dominance in the Indian market.

As per research firm IDC, Xiaomi led the intensely competitive Indian smartphone market with 27.3 percent share, followed by Samsung (22.6 percent share), Vivo (10.5 percent), Micromax (6.9 percent) and Oppo (6.7 percent).

Xiaomi Thursday launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro -- priced Rs 13,999 onwards -- that features artificial intelligence-powered quad-camera setup.

Successor to its Note 5 Pro, the latest device comes with 6.26-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 64GB internal memory and 4,000 mAh battery. It will come in two variants — 4GB and 6GB RAM.

"With each generation, we have improved the overall smartphone experience and brought the best specs together — be it battery, camera or performance. Redmi Note 6 Pro provides meaningful upgrades to the bestselling Redmi Note 5 Pro," Xiaomi India Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Uber claims drivers may earn Rs 2,200 per month more with fuel price-linked fare mechanism

Nov 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Rupee rallies to two-month high, closes below 72-mark against dollar on robust foreign fund inflows

Nov 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd session on strong foreign fund inflows and strengthening rupee

Nov 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Indian oil demand to become important driver of global growth as China's economy slows: Fitch

Nov 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Cash-strapped Jet Airways in talks with many 'interested parties' for stake sale, capital infusion

Nov 14, 2018

Uber

Uber launches fuel price index to boost driver income; to be rolled out first in Mumbai

Nov 15, 2018

science

Paleontology

Herbivore cousin of dinosaurs discovered in remains surprises evolutionary scientists

Nov 23, 2018

CubeSats

NASA InSight's tiny sattelite companions gear up for their biggest test yet Monday

Nov 23, 2018

Conservation

Will banking on seed banks take focus away from conserving natural habitats?

Nov 22, 2018

Conservation

Migrating Amur falcons protected where they were once hunted in a Nagaland village

Nov 22, 2018