Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Android 10, Snapdragon 855

The presence of Android 10 could mean that this device may be launched only after Samsung unveils the Galaxy S11.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 08:01:24 IST

There had been some rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite being worked upon by the company as an inexpensive offering in the Galaxy S10-series lineup. Now it would seem that a device has landed on Geekbench and it appears that this could be the S10 Lite.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Android 10, Snapdragon 855

Galaxy S10.

The phone has the model number SM-G770F and it is packing in the Snapdragon 855 chipset along with 8 GB RAM and it is also shown to be running Android 10. The presence of Android 10 could mean that this device may be launched only after Samsung unveils the Galaxy S11.

Looking at the scores we see that the phone has managed 724 points in the single-core department and 2,604 in the multi-core test. To put that in perspective, it is higher than both Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the regular S10.

Unconfirmed rumours have suggested that the Galaxy S10 Lite could, in fact, be the Galaxy A91 smartphone. As of right now there is not much else to go on about the device, but we will be sure to update you as the story develops.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Poco F1

Poco F1 starts receiving stable Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for selected users

Oct 30, 2019
Poco F1 starts receiving stable Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for selected users
Oppo begins Android 10-based ColorOS trial update rollout to the Reno in India

ColorOS

Oppo begins Android 10-based ColorOS trial update rollout to the Reno in India

Oct 24, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019