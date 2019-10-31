tech2 News Staff

There had been some rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite being worked upon by the company as an inexpensive offering in the Galaxy S10-series lineup. Now it would seem that a device has landed on Geekbench and it appears that this could be the S10 Lite.

The phone has the model number SM-G770F and it is packing in the Snapdragon 855 chipset along with 8 GB RAM and it is also shown to be running Android 10. The presence of Android 10 could mean that this device may be launched only after Samsung unveils the Galaxy S11.

Looking at the scores we see that the phone has managed 724 points in the single-core department and 2,604 in the multi-core test. To put that in perspective, it is higher than both Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the regular S10.

Unconfirmed rumours have suggested that the Galaxy S10 Lite could, in fact, be the Galaxy A91 smartphone. As of right now there is not much else to go on about the device, but we will be sure to update you as the story develops.

