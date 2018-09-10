The Apple event is just round the corner and leaked images and rumours about Apple’s new offering have been pouring for quite some time.

After leaks and rumours about the iPhone XS, it's now time for the iPhone XC to shine.

Leaked images of the rumoured 6.1-inch LCD phone on SlashLeaks shows that the phone may come in three colour variants: red, white with a rose gold chassis, and what looks like navy blue option. Like the iPhone X, the iPhone XC may come with a RED edition which does corroborate with news about a RED edition but there is no certainty about the rest. Previous reports, tell that upcoming iPhones could come in multiple colour variants.

Meanwhile, what we do know is that iPhone XC will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and will be an affordable version out of the three handsets that are expected to be announced at the 12 September event.

An image that leaked earlier showed a Rose Gold iPhone XC with a dual SIM tray. Earlier reports have said that the iPhone will come with a dual SIM slot, however, it is not known whether it is for the China-market solely, as predicted previously or for others as well.

Guys... this is not clones or dummy models.. this is a real deal Prototypes https://t.co/B8KESnTjx2 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) 9 September 2018

The Apple event is slated to launch on 12 September at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino.

Apart from the iPhone XC, it is expected to launch the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max. The prices are expected to be below $1,000. The iPhone Xs is expected to be Euros 909, and the iPhone Xs Max for Euros 1,149.