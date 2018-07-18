Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 18 July, 2018 10:31 IST

Rolls Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi that will take to the skies by 2019-end

The Rolls-Royce EVTOL can seat four or five people, has flying range of 500 miles at 200mph.

British engine maker Rolls Royce revealed plans this week to develop a hybrid electric vehicle, dubbed the "flying taxi", which takes off and lands vertically and could be airborne within five years.

The London-listed aerospace giant, which is based in Derby in central England, showed off the plans at the Farnborough Airshow for the first time, as other players also rush into the market segment.

Rolls said it hoped to manufacture a prototype version of its electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle within the next 18 months, and could potentially take to the skies in the early 2020s.

Hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) by Rolls-Royce. Image: Rolls-Royce Twitter

Hybrid electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) by Rolls-Royce. Image: Rolls-Royce Twitter

The Rolls-Royce EVTOL plane will seat four or five people, with a flying range of 500 miles (805 kilometres) and a top speed of 200 miles per hour.

"In this market, you will see something like this flying within three to five years, and we will demonstrate the system in two years," said Rob Watson, head of Rolls-Royce's electrical team.

"At the end of next year we will be flight ready," he told AFP at the group's Farnborough chalet.

The hybrid vehicle, which has so far cost single-digit millions of pounds to develop, will use a traditional gas turbine engine with an electrical system wrapped around it.

Rolls-Royce is also researching an all-electric product but that is not as advanced as the EVTOL offering.

"There is an emerging market for all-electric planes but we believe that you need a level of requirement that an all electric system cannot really provide today," Watson told AFP.

Hybrid propulsion

"So, all-electric is the way to hop around within a city, but if you want to travel 200 or 300 miles, if you want to run London to Paris, then you are going to want to run something that will give you that range.

"So we think you will see hybrid propulsion systems starting to make this market."

Rolls is not alone in the hybrid "flying taxi" marketplace.

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament. Image: Reuter

A close-up photo of the winged figure ornament. Image: Reuter

Other companies researching the sector include US taxi-hailing company Uber, the Google-backed Kitty Hawk project, Lilium Aviation in Germany, Safran in France, and Honeywell in the United States.

The aerospace sector's push into electric propulsion has drawn comparisons with the automotive industry, where electric cars are gaining ground in terms of popularity and performance.

"Think of it like the car industry. Historically everybody had an internal combustion engine. over time you add more electric capability to it and then you start to see electric cars," added Watson.

"In the same way, we are introducing a hybrid propulsion system into this market because we think it gives you that range and capability."

Potential disruptor

David Stewart, aviation and aerospace adviser and partner at Oliver Wyman, told AFP that the aerospace sector was facing pressure to become more environmentally friendly.

"I think that electrical propulsion is a potential disruptor to the way things are powered," said Stewart, who will speak at Farnborough on 17 July.

"We are quite a long way for electrical power to be a replacement for kerosene, but never say never."

He cautioned that Rolls-Royce's flying taxi concept was in reality a development platform to test the new technology.

The real market opportunity will likely be a scaled up version of 10-15 seats that can serve a wider variety of applications, according to Stewart.

Watson added: "Over time you've got more electrical capability for bigger and bigger aircraft -- and that's really what we are thinking about today.

"We are learning today about the technology that we will need tomorrow."

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Flying Taxi

Rolls-Royce developing technology for flying taxis, on the look out for partners

Jul 16, 2018

XC90

Volvo to assemble XC90 plug-in hybrid SUV in India from Q2 2019: Report

Jul 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt may impose higher tax on petrol and diesel cars to cut FAME scheme burden, boost electric vehicles' sale

Jul 11, 2018

Volkwagen

Volkswagen to start car-sharing services in Germany using fully electric vehicles in 2019

Jul 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Tata Motors, JLR face diverse dynamics in key markets; regulatory restrictions pose challenge: N Chandrasekaran

Jul 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Ashok Leyland planning to scale up light commercial vehicle business, international operations: Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja

Jul 09, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018