Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Roku to begin offering premium video channels to customers for a fee

Roku’s expanded Roku Channel will also be available to users of Roku’s mobile application.

Reuters Jan 03, 2019 08:40 AM IST

Roku Inc said on Wednesday it will begin offering premium video channels to customers for a subscription fee as it expands its free streaming video service.

Roku. Reuters

Roku. Reuters

Premium channels from CBS Corp’s Showtime, Lionsgate-owned Starz and Noggin from Viacom Inc among others will be available to viewers of the Roku Channel, a free video service offered to owners of Roku streaming video devices.

The move by the device maker, which spun off of Netflix in 2008, resembles the lucrative channels business Amazon launched in 2015 that resold video services on an “a la carte” basis, which has been copied by a variety of rivals. Apple Inc is expected to launch its own streaming video service that will adopt a similar model, people familiar with the plan have said.

Amazon’s Channels business, which has been popular among subscribers of Amazon Prime and has been a big revenue contributor for participating media companies, is expected to have generated $1.7 billion in 2018, according to a recent BMO Capital Markets report, more than doubling since 2017.

Media executives say the channels business is popular because it removes hurdles for consumers to subscribe to the services where they are already watching television. Like Amazon, Roku will handle the billing for these services, allowing viewers to subscribe directly from the Roku Channel instead of needing to go somewhere else to plug in credit card information.

Roku’s expanded Roku Channel will also be available to users of Roku’s mobile application for the first time.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

From Sacred Games to Mowgli and Comicstaan, how streaming became the norm in India this year

Dec 28, 2018

NowStreaming

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: Amazon Prime US warns Indian team against self-censorship of international content

Dec 23, 2018

NowStreaming

Homecoming's success could show the way ahead for other podcast-to-screen adaptations

Dec 27, 2018

How Netflix is changing the way we create and consume entertainment in India

Jan 01, 2019

Alexa

In attempt to make Alexa conversational, it now talks about dog defecation, murder

Dec 22, 2018

Amazon Whole Foods

Amazon is reportedly planning to expand its Whole Foods Market stores

Dec 31, 2018

science

ISC 2019 Inauguration

India Science Congress 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to kick off 106th edition of ISC in Punjab

Jan 03, 2019

Lunar Mission

China's Chang'e-4 probe makes historic touchdown on far side of the moon

Jan 03, 2019

Indian Science Congress

PM Modi to kick off Indian Science Congress today at Lovely Professional University

Jan 03, 2019

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019