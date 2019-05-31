Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Rogers vice chairman calls for banning Huawei from Canada's 5G network: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom provider Rogers Communications Inc's vice chairman, Philip Lind, said on Thursday that Huawei Technologies Co should be banned from Canada's 5G network, Bloomberg reported. While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, its close relationship to the Chinese government is troubling, Lind told BNN Bloomberg in a TV interview

ReutersMay 31, 2019 00:06:01 IST

Rogers vice chairman calls for banning Huawei from Canadas 5G network: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom provider Rogers Communications Inc's vice chairman, Philip Lind, said on Thursday that Huawei Technologies Co should be banned from Canada's 5G network, Bloomberg reported.

While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, its close relationship to the Chinese government is troubling, Lind told BNN Bloomberg in a TV interview.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to discuss about the dispute with China over Huawei during a meeting in Ottawa on Thursday.

U.S. has accused Huawei of being tied to China's government, and has effectively banned U.S. firms from doing business with the company for national security reasons.

The dispute, which also involves Canada, has left Ottawa expressing frustration at what it sees as a lackluster response from the United States to harsh Chinese measures.

In December, Canada arrested Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wangzhou, on a U.S. warrant. Subsequently, China arrested two Canadians on charges of espionage and stopped imports of key commodities from the G-7 country.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival


also see

Newstracker

Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability

May 20, 2019
Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability
Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

Newstracker

Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

May 20, 2019
Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

Newstracker

Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

May 20, 2019
Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

Newstracker

Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

May 20, 2019
U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Newstracker

U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

May 20, 2019
Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

Newstracker

Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

May 20, 2019

science

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019