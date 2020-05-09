Saturday, May 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Robots to the rescue! Arizona students in lockdown will still get their graduation day

By Jane Ross (Reuters) - Juili Kale's dreams to receive her master's degree diploma in a ceremony cheered on by her family were dashed by the coronavirus - until robots came to the rescue. Kale, who has been studying at Arizona State University, had planned the day for months.


ReutersMay 09, 2020 00:17:20 IST

Robots to the rescue! Arizona students in lockdown will still get their graduation day

By Jane Ross

(Reuters) - Juili Kale's dreams to receive her master's degree diploma in a ceremony cheered on by her family were dashed by the coronavirus - until robots came to the rescue.

Kale, who has been studying at Arizona State University, had planned the day for months. Her parents and brother would fly in from India, and a social media clock counted down the days until out-of-state friends would arrive in Phoenix for a big party.

But in March, the coronavirus pandemic ended those plans, as colleges nationwide closed down to stop the spread.

"The clock stopped at T minus 67," said Kale, 40.

But the ceremony will take place, after all - just not as she anticipated.

Cameras pre-recorded Kale and about 140 of her fellow graduates as they logged on at home this week, dressed in graduation robes and mortar board caps. They took turns moving a remote-controlled robot on a podium at the university that held an eye-level display showing their face. Via the robot, they approached the dean to receive their diplomas and take a photo.

The pre-pandemic robots from Double Robotics, based in Burlingame, California, had been used to allow people to show up at weddings and funerals without traveling.

The "bittersweet" experience - shot and edited over two days - may not be ideal for the students, said Dean Sanjeev Khagram, but "we want to show that we did everything that we could to celebrate them."

Kale will throw a watch party with her husband at home and her family in India when the three-hour event is webcast on YouTube on Monday.

Adjusting to the online experience was easy for millennial Nancy Sierras Morales, 22, the first in her family to graduate college.

"We have been able to adapt very quickly because we are used to being on a computer and on the phone almost like 24/7," she said. "Graduating virtually, it's not ideal but it's actually also very cool and iconic to be like the first class ever to do this."

When the lockdown is over, the class of 2020 can do a real-life walk at any future graduation ceremony they choose.

"I'm disappointed I'm not doing it on May the 11th... but I will get to experience this innovative, creative event anyway," said Douglas Northcott, 41, who is graduating with a Masters in Applied Leadership and Management.

"And if anything, that makes it better, in that is spread over two times rather than one."

(Reporting by Jane Ross; Writing by Richard Chang; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes

Apr 24, 2020
Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
German court opens first Syria torture trial

Newstracker

German court opens first Syria torture trial

Apr 24, 2020
New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Newstracker

New York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Apr 24, 2020
U.S. core capital goods orders eke out surprise gain

U.S. core capital goods orders eke out surprise gain

Apr 25, 2020
FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

Apr 25, 2020
U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Newstracker

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Apr 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020