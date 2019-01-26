Saturday, January 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Robots at a Budapest cafe serve up food and drink, tell jokes, dance with kids

Pepper, a “receptionist” robot can hold a conversation and also dance with customers.

Reuters Jan 26, 2019 11:37:31 IST

The robots at the Enjoy Budapest Cafe can do it all  they can serve up food and drink, tell jokes, dance with the kids or just hang out for a chat with customers.

The cafe, opened by IT company E-Szoftverfejlesztő in the Hungarian capital, is staffed by a whole team of robots that aim to help familiarise the public with the technological revolution in automation and artificial intelligence.

A robot waiter serves customers at a cafe in Budapest, Hungary, January 24, 2019. Picture taken January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A robot waiter serves customers at a cafe in Budapest. Image: Reuters

The robot waiters follow fixed paths to deliver food and drink orders to customers, who are asked to keep out of the robots’ way.

Others serve up entertainment, such as Pepper, a “receptionist” robot that can hold a conversation and also dance with customers.

Developed by Japanese company Softbank, Pepper needed to be modified to be able to hear customers in the noisy environment of a cafe, owner Tibor Csizmadia says.

From online reviews, customers appear to be charmed by Pepper’s antics and were forgiving of the laborious service style of her ‘waiter’ colleagues.

Despite fears that increasing automation and artificial intelligence will take away employment from humans, Enjoy Budapest Cafe’s robots aren’t putting anyone out of a job yet.

“We actually employ twice as many people as before, because to operate 16 to 20 robots from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. we need to have IT specialists in the background,” Csizmadia says.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

NewsTracker

IIT Hyderabad to launch India's first B-Tech course in Artificial Intelligence; admissions starts from 2019-20 through JEE Advanced

Jan 19, 2019

Human Ancestor

AI identifies previously unknown human ancestor from thousands of years ago

Jan 18, 2019

artificial intelligence

IIT Hyderabad to launch a B Tech in artificial intelligence program in 2019

Jan 19, 2019

Facebook

Facebook launches AI initiatives in Germany to defend election integrity

Jan 21, 2019

Vodafone-IBM

Vodafone teams up with IBM to offer cloud systems for business in 5G-play

Jan 18, 2019

Amazon Scout

Amazon is testing autonomous robots for delivery, and they are called Scouts

Jan 24, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019