Tuesday, February 25, 2020Back to

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Robotic sex toy stripped off CES 2019 Innovation Award for being 'immoral'

Lora DiCarlo won an award at CES 2019 and then the organisers took it away, calling it 'immoral.'


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2020 16:18:12 IST

The makers of a robotic sex toy for women by startup Lora DiCarlo won the CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Robotics and Drones and then the organisers of the gadgets' show took it away, calling it 'immoral.'

Not only was it stripped off the award, but it was also banned from exhibiting on the show floor, which was happening at a separate media event in Vegas. Ose’s makers say it’s sexism.

The organiser of the annual trade show, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) sent an email to the company explaining the disqualification saying that it has the right to do so to any entry that was "deemed by CTA in their sole discretion to be immoral, obscene, indecent, profane or not in keeping with CTA’s image."

Robotic sex toy stripped off CES 2019 Innovation Award for being immoral

Osé massager by Lora DiCarlo. Image: Lora DiCarlo website

The public sentiment, however, does not seem to be in favour of CES and CTA's decision. CES has been accused of gender bias and sexism.

Lora Haddock, the CEO of Lora DiCarlo wrote a letter saying "CES and the CTA have a long, documented history of gender biassexismmisogyny, and double standards, much like the tech industry as a whole."

An independent panel of judges had selected Lora DiCarlo’s Ose vibrator last year to win a CES 2019 Innovation Honoree Award in the robotics and drone category. CTS later said that "the product does not fit into any of our existing product categories and should not have been accepted. We have apologised to the company for our mistake," according to a report by TheNextWeb.

In her opinion, this is an example of the double standard at the tech show, which is already under fire for not including enough women. "Men’s sexuality is allowed to be explicit with a literal sex robot in the shape of an unrealistically proportioned woman and VR porn in point of pride along the aisle. Female sexuality, on the other hand, is heavily muted if not outrighted banned," she said.

She was talking about the times when sex robot Harmony was seen CES 2018, and when a room with a bunch of men were watching VR porn at CES 2017.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

6 healthy and sexy gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Feb 11, 2020
6 healthy and sexy gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
The Ultimate Valentine's Day list of adult entertainment, toys & gadgets to try

Valentine's Day

The Ultimate Valentine's Day list of adult entertainment, toys & gadgets to try

Feb 13, 2020
7 health tips for the first time you have sex

7 health tips for the first time you have sex

Feb 14, 2020
Best sex positions for men and women who suffer from back pain

Best sex positions for men and women who suffer from back pain

Feb 21, 2020
Having more than 10 sexual partners could increase the risk of cancer: Study

Having more than 10 sexual partners could increase the risk of cancer: Study

Feb 17, 2020
Bombshell's narratives depicts a confused feminism, Hollywood's lukewarm attempt to represent #MeToo movement

Bombshell's narratives depicts a confused feminism, Hollywood's lukewarm attempt to represent #MeToo movement

Feb 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020