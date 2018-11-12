Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 November, 2018 17:04 IST

'Rising nationalism' is behind fast spreading fake news in India: Report

The research found that in India, "facts were less important to some than the emotional desire to bolster national identity".

A BBC research has revealed that fake news is fast spreading in India owing to a "rising tide of nationalism" where right-wing networks are much more organised than on the left, pushing "nationalistic fake stories" further.

The research found that in India, "facts were less important to some than the emotional desire to bolster national identity".

"There was also an overlap of fake news sources on Twitter and support networks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the findings showed.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The research, commissioned by the BBC World Service, was part of "Beyond Fake News" -- a series across TV, radio and digital where users gave the BBC unprecedented access to their encrypted messaging apps in India, Kenya and Nigeria.

In its bid to fight the menace of fake news, the BBC last week said it would launch on November 12 a project with a major focus on global media literacy, panel debates in India and Kenya, hackathons exploring tech solutions and a special season of programming.

"In all three countries, distrust of mainstream news outlets pushed people to spread information from alternative sources, without attempting to verify it, in the belief that they were helping to spread the real story. People were also overly confident in their ability to spot fake news," the researchers noted.

The worrisome part is that participants in the research made little attempt to query the original source of fake news messages, looking instead to alternative signs that the information was reliable.

"Widespread sharing of false rumours on WhatsApp has led to a wave of violence in India, with people forwarding on fake messages about child abductors to friends and family out of a sense of duty to protect loved ones and communities," said the report.

More than 30 people have been killed so far in incidents involving lynching rumours on various social media platforms.

"We examined one case in detail - the deaths of Nilotpal and Abhishek in Assam - while another reporter travelled to Mexico to see how WhatsApp rumours fuelled similar deadly violence there," said the BBC report.

To reach the conclusion, the researchers spent hundreds of hours with 80 participants across the three countries. Nearly 16,000 Twitter accounts and 3,000 Facebook pages were analysed.

The "Beyond Fake News" season will include "Fake Me", a documentary revealing how far young people will go in pursuit of social media perfection, as well as the in-depth story of what happened when WhatsApp turned one Indian village into a lynch mob.

"Poor standards of global media literacy, and the ease with which malicious content can spread unchecked on digital platforms mean there's never been a greater need for trustworthy news providers to take proactive steps," Jamie Angus, Director of the BBC World Service Group, said in a statement.

"We have put our money where our mouth is and invested in real action on the ground in India and in Africa," Angus added.

There will also be reports on Russia's disinformation campaign, how Facebook is being exploited in the Philippines to spread false information, and a debate with the world's big four tech firms on what role they play in stemming the spread of fake news, the BBC said last week.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook steps up to curb fake news for elections, but will the fight ever end?

Nov 08, 2018

Powerof18

Twitter launches #Powerof18 initiative to encourage young Indians to vote

Nov 12, 2018

Twitter followers

Twitter removes suspicious accounts in attempt to make followers tally more accurate

Nov 10, 2018

Twitter

Twitter deleted thousands of accounts discouraging US citizens from voting

Nov 04, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections 2018: On eve of vote, US warns voters against Russian attempts to spread fake news

Nov 06, 2018

Facebook enquiry

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before the UK Parliament

Nov 08, 2018

science

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018

Heart Health

A smartphone app that can identify heart attacks with a simple sensor attachment

Nov 12, 2018

Indian Wildlife

Eight critically-endangered Indian vultures to be released into the wild next year

Nov 12, 2018

Air Pollution

Freezing air can remove 99 percent of suspended pollutants, new research suggests

Nov 12, 2018