Rising India-She Shakti: 'Need of the nation kept us going', says Dr Tessy Thomas, India’s Missile Woman
The Missile Woman of India, Dr Tessy Thomas was in conversation with Firstpost's Managing Editor, Palki Sharma Upadhyay. Dr Thomas shared some interesting tidbits from the development of India's missiles, and her journey as both, a scientist and a woman in DRDO
When asked if she ever faced any challenges as a woman, during her decades-long career, managing the development of some of India’s most feared missiles, former Project Director for Agni-IV missiles in Defence Research and Development Organisation, Dr Tessy Thomas had a very simple answer – “If men can do it, so can women.”
In a conversation with Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor, Firstpost, Dr Thomas shared what it took for the team of engineers and scientists to develop a world-class missile in India, while working with the unique challenges that a country like India has, especially for women.
When asked if she ever thought about her career and the turns it had taken, Dr Thomas replied, saying that she never had the time to look back and think. Said Dr Thomas, “The first 20 years, including my time during the M.Tech programme, we had no contact with the outside world. We don’t talk to anyone on what are we working on. I lost touch with a few friends as well because of what we were doing. But I have no regrets.”
“Moreover, it is the need of the nation and the responsibility given to us that makes me motivated. To keep working – that was the ultimate aim in our lives,” she added
On the moniker Missile Woman of India?
Dr Thomas has been working with India’s missile programmes for about 36 years for this. The kind of missiles that were developed during this time, many of which were first-of-its-kind long-range systems was truly extraordinary, given how more often than not, Dr Thomas had to develop technologies indigenously, even for the most basic of things.
“I don’t know when and where this name stuck with me. Someone must have given this name with appreciation, it just came to be,” she said.
From Indian Civil Services to DRDO
Originally planning to be a part of Indian Civil Services, her career in DRDO was completely unplanned.
“After completing my B. Tech, the options available to me were either of IAS (Indian Administrative Services), IES (Indian Engineering Services), or HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). The DRDO had a sponsored M. Tech programme where they would take 10 students. I wrote that exam and got selected even before my B. Tech results were out. So I had no option but to go anywhere else or take anything else up.”
“Moreover, back then IITs were giving a scholarship of a thousand rupees and the Armament Institue was offering a thousand and two hundred. At that age, we only know how to weigh things in a certain way. That’s what influenced me.”
On women in engineering
Women today are aware that STEM subjects like science and mathematics are a lot easier to learn now. The current generation has a lot available to them and they feel motivated to take engineering and science, believes Dr Thomas.
“If an ordinary person like me can take up engineering and work in DRDO, then anyone can take it up. The only thing needed is the inner desire to do a certain thing. You only fear what you do not know. Once you learn and know, things become a lot simpler. That’s how knowledge works.”
Network18’s She Shakti initiative aims to honour the accomplishments of women, serving as a platform to showcase their achievements, share stories, and inspire a new generation of leaders.
Prominent figures set to take part in the conclave include Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, celebrated actress Shraddha Kapoor, iconic singer Asha Bhosle, renowned playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, along with numerous other accomplished women.
