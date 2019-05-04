Saturday, May 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ride-hailing drivers in New York to strike ahead of Uber IPO

By Joshua Franklin NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's drivers in New York will go on strike next week shortly before the ride-hailing company goes public to protest what they view as unfair employment conditions, a taxi union said on Friday.

ReutersMay 04, 2019 03:07:44 IST

Ride-hailing drivers in New York to strike ahead of Uber IPO

By Joshua Franklin

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's drivers in New York will go on strike next week shortly before the ride-hailing company goes public to protest what they view as unfair employment conditions, a taxi union said on Friday.

The protests underscore the challenge for Uber of finding a way to lower driver costs in order to become profitable and paying drivers enough to retain their services.

Drivers for Uber, as well Lyft Inc and other ride-hailing apps, will strike on Wednesday May 8 for two hours from 07:00 am EST (1130 GMT). Uber currently expects to price its IPO on May 9 and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the following day.

The drivers join peers in San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington DC who are also planning to strike.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) said the drivers are demanding job security, livable incomes and a cap on the amount ride-hailing companies can collect from fares.

"Uber claims that we are independent contractors even though they set our rates and control our work day," Sonam Lama, a NYTWA member and Uber driver since 2015, said in a statement.

"Uber executives are getting rich off of our work. They should treat us with respect. We are striking to send a message that drivers will keep rising up," Lama said.

Uber cautioned in its IPO filing that its business would be "adversely affected" if drivers were classified as employees instead of independent contractors.

The company hopes to be valued at between $80.5 billion and $91.5 billion. Uber has yet to turn a profit. It reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2019.

"I voted to go on strike because drivers need job security," said Henry Rolands, an NYTWA member and Lyft driver.

Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Newstracker

Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor

Apr 20, 2019
Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor
Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Newstracker

Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Apr 20, 2019
Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Newstracker

Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Apr 20, 2019
Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Newstracker

Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Apr 20, 2019
Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Newstracker

Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Apr 20, 2019
Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Newstracker

Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Apr 20, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019