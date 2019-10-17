Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft skip testifying before Congress

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc skipped a U.S. House of Representatives hearing the ride-hailing industry, angering lawmakers who threatened tighter regulation for the fast-growing market. The two ride-hailing companies had been asked to appear as part of a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee inquiry on safety, labor and congestion.


ReutersOct 17, 2019 02:16:05 IST

Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft skip testifying before Congress

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc skipped a U.S. House of Representatives hearing the ride-hailing industry, angering lawmakers who threatened tighter regulation for the fast-growing market.

The two ride-hailing companies had been asked to appear as part of a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee inquiry on safety, labor and congestion.

"Their failure to appear at this hearing is a telling sign that they would rather suffer a public lashing than answer questions on the record about their operations," the head of the panel, U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said at the subcommittee hearing.

DeFazio added the hearing "should also serve also a wake-up call to the companies that have flooded our roadways with disruptive technologies and investor capital that their days of operating with little public policy and regulatory oversight in the transportation space are coming to an end."

Lawmakers raised issues such as safety, congestion, wages and working conditions for drivers. Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton, who chairs the subcommittee, said the hearing was the first serious discussion by Congress to provide "appropriate guardrails to ensure safety and accountability."

Lyft spokeswoman Campbell Matthews said the company has held many discussions with lawmakers and the company "provides economic opportunity for drivers and affordable, reliable transportation for riders. We take this work extremely seriously and believe safety is fundamental to these efforts."

Uber said it shares "Congress’ focus on keeping Americans safe on rideshare. Safety will always be a long-term commitment for us... We have a rich history of productive conversations with this committee and all federal lawmakers - and look forward to continuing to drive towards solutions that keep all users of the platform safe."

Earlier this week, DeFazio urged the companies' to participate in the inquiry even as Uber and Lyft directed lawmakers to third-party industry associations.

DeFazio added "the tenuous existence of Uber and Lyft is literally fueled by millions of independent contractors who see their take home pay reduced drastically – below minimum wage in some states - as they are made to pay fees collected by the company, self-employment taxes and costs associated with operating and maintaining their vehicles."

AFL-CIO official Larry Willis testified that the industry "too often exploits the drivers who provide this service, and intentionally undermines the goals of public transportation."

Two lawmakers at the hearing testified about a bipartisan bill to prod states to require front license plates and codes on both back-passenger side windows that riders could scan on a smart device to confirm their ride. The measure was proposed after a young woman was murdered when she summoned an Uber and got into the wrong car.

DeFazio said the companies, which have reported substantial losses, "don’t make information about their process for deactivating dangerous drivers public. They don’t share data on the prevalence of assaults on their platforms. They don’t reveal details on how drivers are paid. What we do know is that both these companies are struggling since going public... Clearly, this business model is not sustainable."

(Writing by Susan Heavey and David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT

Oct 07, 2019
HSBC to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs - FT
Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Newstracker

Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

Oct 07, 2019
Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Newstracker

Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

Oct 07, 2019
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Newstracker

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month - Ankara

Oct 07, 2019
Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Newstracker

Abu Dhabi crown prince, top Saudi defence official discuss military, defence matters

Oct 07, 2019
Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Newstracker

Ecuador arrests shopkeepers for price rises, protests rage

Oct 07, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019