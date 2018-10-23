Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 23 October, 2018 11:59 IST

Richard Branson to quit from his role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin Hyperloop One’s biggest shareholder, Dubai’s DP World, said the company was seeking a new chairman.

Richard Branson is quitting as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One, saying the company, that plans to build a supersonic transport system in the United Arab Emirates and other countries, needs a more actively involved leader, the firm said on Monday.

Richard branson. AP

Richard branson. AP

The Financial Times reported last week that Saudi Arabia had terminated a planned deal with Virgin Hyperloop One after Branson halted investment talks with Riyadh over the Jamal Khashoggi affair.

The company made no reference to that in its statement on Monday.

“At this stage in the company’s evolution, I feel it needs a more hands-on Chair, who can focus on the business and these opportunities,” the statement quoted Branson as saying.

“It will be difficult for me to fulfil that commitment as I already devote significant time to my philanthropic ventures and the many business within the Virgin Group.”

Virgin Hyperloop One’s biggest shareholder, Dubai’s DP World, said the company was seeking a new chairman.

Earlier this month Branson said his Virgin Group would suspend discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a planned $1 billion investment in the group’s space ventures, in light of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed inside the consulate in Istanbul.

Branson also suspend his directorship in two Saudi tourism projects around the Red Sea.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

NewsTracker

Richard Branson suspends business links with Saudi Arabia over disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 12, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Twitter

Twitter removes bots suspected to be pro-Saudi after disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 19, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi

Silicon Valley's reticence over Khashoggi's murder puts focus on Saudi funding

Oct 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia rejects 'baseless' allegations of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi; Donald Trump vows to unearth truth

Oct 13, 2018

science

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Biomolecular Tools

Scientists track down cancer immunity genes with new barcoding technology

Oct 22, 2018