As the telecom war between Airtel, Jio and Vodafone continues to wage, it’s the subscriber who ultimately benefits. In what could be seen as a minor windfall to Airtel users, the company has updated its Rs 499 PostPaid myPlan Infinity plan to offer 75 GB of high-speed data a month.

The earlier version of the plan offered 40 GB of high-speed data. A few days earlier, the 649, 799 and 1,199, offering 90 GB, 100 GB and 120 GB of data respectively. In contrast, Jio’s Rs 799 pre-paid plan offers 5 GB of high-speed data every day (or about 140 GB a month).

Unlike Jio, Airtel’s plans offer the data upfront, giving you the freedom to use up the data at one go, if you so choose. Included in the plan is unlimited calling and up to 100 SMS per day. Unused data will be added to the next month’s quota up to a maximum of 500 GB.

As TelecomtalkInfo notes, the Airtel update comes days after Vodafone updated its RED plans to offer more data. Airtel’s Rs 399 PostPaid plan is now the only one pending revision, but even that plan should get revised soon enough.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.