With great features come high expectations, and we think you should be prepared to be enthralled by the OPPO Reno4 Pro! We were lucky enough to get our hands on this sleek device and are here to give you the whole nine yards about what makes it the genuinely perfect smartphone right now!

Crafted for perfection, this is the device for young trendsetters for whom creativity and a seamless experience is crucial. Giving them infinite options to create and enjoy a premium smartphone experience, the OPPO Reno4 Pro pushes the envelope by making every feature refined and larger than life.



3D Curved Screen with +90Hz refresh rate

Whether novice or tech expert, you can't miss the fluidity and smoothness of the display while scrolling through photos or your social network without any lag thanks to its near-instant finger touch recognition. The stylish 3D Borderless Sense Screen extends your view like never before and makes for an exceptionally swanky in-hand feel. Look at it sideways, and you'll notice it seems like it's only 2.9mm thin. OPPO Reno4 Pro is India’s first premium smartphone with 3D Curved Screen and 90 Hz refresh rate at this segment.

A single punch-hole display with a screen-to-body ratio up to 92.01% and a 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED screen brings images and games to life like never before. This is crystal clear picture quality that you can count on even in direct sunlight. Besides, the Reno4 Pro also comes with TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification as it minimize the unnatural light that’s harmful to your eyes, which is especially great for late-night binge-watching without tiring out the eyes.



65W SuperVOOC 2.0

No more will you have to worry about spending hours to charge your phone while you are halfway through a game or your favorite movie. With 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, OPPO Reno4 Pro is backed by the world's fastest and safest charging technology commercially available in India. 65W fast charging will give you a full battery in just 36 minutes. Even if you are in a rush and are running low on juice, plug in for 5-minutes to get enough of a charge to watch videos for four whole hours. With five layers of protection and TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, each node of the charging adapter, cable, mobile phone, and battery has its protection chipset to monitor that everything is working as it's supposed to. In case it senses something out of the ordinary, the current is stopped immediately. Phew! For those living in areas where power fluctuations happen at times, this is a huge relief.

Fantastic camera set up.

A photographer's delight, the new camera configuration, gives you AI Color Portrait mode. One tap is all you need to highlight the person in the shot with natural color and mute the background colors into black and white.

The resulting pictures are sharply defined and with contrasting colors that make it look like a work of art. It's the easiest way for you to stand out from the tons of pictures online and be a trendsetter.

Another cool camera feature is the Night Flare Portrait Mode on the rear camera. Supported by the Low Light HDR algorithm and bokeh algorithm, it automatically superimposes a mix of transparent and bright blurred light spots on the background while enhancing the color in the foreground for a more vivid portrait in low light with natural bokeh effect. Brilliant night time pics at the local market or a celebration with fireworks can quickly become your new social media display pic!

Even selfies in the night are amazing with the 32MP front camera. Add in the Ultra Night Selfie Mode to optimize photos, and those group pics at the after-hours party or bar become instant hits!

Sleek design and trendy colors

Reno4 Pro comes in two color variants – starry night (black) and silky white giving a premium and stylish look. The black color subtly changes color in silver representing misty evening and to black gradient representing black night that looks polished and sophisticated in hand. The ergonomically designed 3D curved back is accented by a premium matte finish that's fingerprint resistant and keeps your phone looking stunning all day long. Reno4 Pro is just 7.7mm in thickness and weighs just 161 grams making it India’s most lightweight premium smartphone with 6.5-inch display.

The final kicker, OPPO Reno4 Pro, comes with a Netflix HD Streaming Certification. It supports 1080P streaming so that you can enjoy all your favorite Netflix shows in HD with Dolby Atmos® audio levelling up the experience. Overall, we can genuinely say that the Reno4 Pro delivers both a slew of fantastic tech-savvy features and design sensibilities. Understanding precisely what young go-getters of today are looking for in a device, this is a testament to the stuff our dream phones are made off - now made a reality. We love it!

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is priced at Rs 34,990 for the 8+128 GB variant and is up for sale. To get even more information and to buy the Reno4 Pro, simply click here. Keeping consumers always in mind OPPO has started India’s first AR Flagship Store. Consumer can experience the phone unboxing with the experience of the OPPO flagship store virtually from the comfort of their home by simply logging in from their Instagram or Facebook account.

A Savvy Addition - The OPPO Watch 46mm.

If you’ve been with us so far, you obviously have great taste and can’t resist a cool piece of tech. OPPO’s first smartwatch series, the OPPO Watch 46mm is the first smartwatch ever to use an AMOLED dual- curved display, typically reserved for flagship smartphones, and boasts a 72.76% screen-to- body ratio. And that’s not all. Just like the smartphone it also comes with the all-new Watch VOOC flash charging. No more will you have to be a slave to your chargers as it gives you extended battery life through an innovative system involving a Smart mode and Power Saver mode. Finally, with multiple colours and watch faces to choose from, fitness tracking, sleep tracking and Wear OS by GoogleTM, you finally have the ultimate wearable to match your style and improve the quality of your life.

The OPPO watch is available in two variants 46mm and 41mm. The 46mm watch is priced at Rs 19,990 and the 41mm watch is available at Rs. 14,990. The first sale starts from August 10. Find out more about The OPPO Watch 46mm here.

This is a partnered content.