Revamped Windows Notepad app is now available on Microsoft Store with a host of new features

Windows Notepad app comes with options to make it quick and easy to zoom text.


FP TrendingApr 20, 2020 19:41:54 IST

Notepad, one of the most basic features of Windows, is now available on Microsoft Store.

Notepad has been the fast and simple text editor on Windows for over 30 years, and now it’s available in the Microsoft Store! View, edit, and search through plain text documents and source code files instantly,” read the description of Windows Notepad app on the Microsoft Store.

Revamped Windows Notepad app is now available on Microsoft Store with a host of new features

The app lets users customise view with font options and save multiple encodings including UTF-8, UTF-16, and ANSI.

According to Beta News, it is not the first time Windows Notepad has featured in the Microsoft Store. It was originally announced in August 2019 but had vanished after some time.

The report says that the app now displays lines and column numbers when word wrap is enabled.

It also sports an improved find/replace function and comes with the option to do wrap-around find/replace. The Windows Notepad app will remember previously entered values and the state of checkboxes and can automatically populate them the next time you open the find dialog.

Apart from this, Windows Notepad app comes with options to make it quick and easy to zoom text. The option can be accessed by clicking on a new menu option under View and then tapping on Zoom. You can then change the zoom level. Users can also follow keyboard shortcuts to access the feature - Ctrl + Plus, Ctrl + Minus and Ctrl + MouseWheel.

To use the new Windows Notepad, one should have Windows 10 version or higher.

