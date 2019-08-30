Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Researchers stumble across rare, critically endangered blue Tarantula in Tamil Nadu

The team of researchers were from the Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation, conducting fieldwork.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 13:10:25 IST

In a chance spotting, researchers came across a rare, endangered bright blue spider in Tamil Nadu.

This spider resides in the Eastern Ghats, in the deciduous forests near Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh. It is from the genus Poecilotheria and is commonly known as the Peacock Parachute spider or Gooty Tarantula.

The spider was spotted by a team of researchers from the Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF) in the Pakkamalai Reserve Forests. They were conducting fieldwork in the forests and spotted this spider in a cave. They later identified the type of spider by looking at photographs from the Zoo Outreach Organizations and Wildlife Information Liaison Development Society.

Researchers stumble across rare, critically endangered blue Tarantula in Tamil Nadu

The blue peacock spider. image credit: IUCN

The spider has an intricate fractal pattern on its underbelly.

The spider has been declared as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). That is because they are only found in a small, 100-sq km region, an extremely specific area, in a reserve forest. However, due to deforestation and logging, their habitat is threatened. S. Vimalraj, a wildlife researcher, said that this spider has not been spotted in another part of India expect in its known habitat in Andhra Pradesh.

The female spiders usually live up to 12 years of age and sometimes even till 15 years. Males, however, live only for three to four years. In captivity, these spiders can live up to 10 years.

In an interview with The Hindu, Zeeshan A. Mirza, Researcher at National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru said, “This is an interesting find as this area has never been surveyed before. Species of this genus can be identified based on the banding patterns on the underside of the legs. Tarantulas are biological pest controllers and there is a huge demand for them by collectors in the pet trade. There is an urgent need to protect them.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Two killed, four injured after explosion in Tamil Nadu's Gangai Amman temple; probe into cause underway

Aug 26, 2019
Two killed, four injured after explosion in Tamil Nadu's Gangai Amman temple; probe into cause underway
IMD predicts more rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next two days; Chennai likely to receive light showers

NewsTracker

IMD predicts more rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next two days; Chennai likely to receive light showers

Aug 20, 2019
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt's reply on plea seeking extension of convict Nalini Sriharan’s parole

NewsTracker

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt's reply on plea seeking extension of convict Nalini Sriharan’s parole

Aug 20, 2019
Security tightened in Tamil Nadu after intelligence warns of infiltration by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

NewsTracker

Security tightened in Tamil Nadu after intelligence warns of infiltration by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Aug 23, 2019
Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

SportsTracker

Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Aug 26, 2019
Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passes away aged 57; Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh offer condolences

SportsTracker

Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passes away aged 57; Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh offer condolences

Aug 15, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019