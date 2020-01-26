tech2 News Staff

The feeling of patriotism is bound to take over as the country celebrates the 71st Republic Day. And if you wish to share your patriotism with friends, family and colleagues, WhatsApp stickers is one quick and easy way to do that.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers Republic Day" for Android users. Do note, this will only work if you are an Android user.

You will get a big list of apps in the category. You can tap on any of these apps to preview the kind of stickers it has. Choose the one you like.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

