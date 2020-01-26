Sunday, January 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Republic Day 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers

Here is how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers this Republic Day.


tech2 News StaffJan 26, 2020 10:56:55 IST

The feeling of patriotism is bound to take over as the country celebrates the 71st Republic Day. And if you wish to share your patriotism with friends, family and colleagues, WhatsApp stickers is one quick and easy way to do that.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers Republic Day" for Android users. Do note, this will only work if you are an Android user.

Republic Day 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers

Republic Day. Image: PTI

You will get a big list of apps in the category. You can tap on any of these apps to preview the kind of stickers it has. Choose the one you like.

Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: School children present dance performances from various states; stunts by all-women CRPF daredevils soon

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: School children present dance performances from various states; stunts by all-women CRPF daredevils soon
On Republic Day, Shaheen Bagh protesters unfurl Tricolour, sing National Anthem and read Preamble

NewsTracker

On Republic Day, Shaheen Bagh protesters unfurl Tricolour, sing National Anthem and read Preamble

Jan 26, 2020
Jair Bolsonaro’s Republic Day visit an opportunity for India and Brazil to put to rest ghost of 1961, forge path to prosperity

InMyOpinion

Jair Bolsonaro’s Republic Day visit an opportunity for India and Brazil to put to rest ghost of 1961, forge path to prosperity

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day: After 2G internet, mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir as precautionary measure

NewsTracker

Republic Day: After 2G internet, mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir as precautionary measure

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day celebrations 2020: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro is soft on gun control, ambivalent to environmental concerns

NewsTracker

Republic Day celebrations 2020: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro is soft on gun control, ambivalent to environmental concerns

Jan 26, 2020
Captain Tania Shergill, first woman army officer to become parade adjutant for Republic Day; will also lead all-men contingent on Army Day

NewsTracker

Captain Tania Shergill, first woman army officer to become parade adjutant for Republic Day; will also lead all-men contingent on Army Day

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019