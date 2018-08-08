Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 08 August, 2018 08:19 IST

Report indicates that only 19 percent of the 15-65 age group in India use internet

About 35 percent of those in the age group are aware of the Internet, said the report

A mere 19 percent of people in the 15-65 age group use the internet in India, a report said here on Tuesday.

Representational image. Image: Reuters

About 35 percent of those in the age group are aware of the Internet, said the report named "AfterAccess: ICT access and use in India and the Global South". It was published by Lirneasia, a policy and regulation think tank in collaboration with the Cellular Operators Association of India.

"The lack of Internet awareness is a considerable problem in India, with just 35 percent of the 15-65 (years) population aware of what the Internet is. The level of use is thus even lower at 19 percent," said the report.

On the findings of the report, the Chief Executive Officer of Lirneasia Helani Galpaya said: "India has only connected around 20 percent of the adult people who you would expect to be on the line. So that's pathetic... and the contradiction is, this (India) is one of the most affordable markets in the world."

The report further showed that out of the total Internet users in the age group of 15-65 years, around 27 percent mostly spend time on social media.

