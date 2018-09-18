Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 18 September, 2018 17:56 IST

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to use Google's Android OS in their future vehicles

The news raises pressure on automotive tech suppliers like satellite navigation specialist TomTom.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi carmaking alliance said on Tuesday that it will use Alphabet’s Google Android operating system in future vehicleshanding a victory to the US tech giant which seeks to carve out a bigger share of the infotainment market.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, with combined sales of 10.6 million vehicles last year, said they will “integrate Google applications and services” including Maps and the voice-commanded Google Assistant into their cars.

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, leans more heavily on big tech than many large or luxury rival carmakers have been willing to do, as they want to maintain control of customer relationships, data and potentially significant future revenue from connected services.

Android, the most popular mobile OS in India

Representational image.

In return, it will bring the full clout of Android’s thousands of applications to the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi lineupswhich include significant sales of affordably priced, no-frills cars in emerging markets.

The news also raises pressure on some automotive tech suppliers such as satellite navigation specialist TomTom. Its shares plunged by nearly a quarter on the news, to 6.33 euros by 0925 GMT.

The Google partnership promises “rich user experiences that are currently available only outside the vehicle or, to a limited extent, by connecting an Android device to supported vehicles,” said the alliance’s development chief Hadi Zablit.

While many volume carmakers offer infotainment “mirroring” to pair with Apple iPhones or Android smartphones, premium rivals such as BMW and Daimler’s Mercedes are investing heavily in their own operating systems, vocal assistants and connected services.

Some smaller manufacturers such as Geely-owned Volvo Cars have already decided to run Android Auto in future vehicles.

However, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi announcement may cause competitors to rethink costly standalone tech strategies, increasing pressure on their suppliers.

The first Android-equipped vehicles will launch in 2021, the alliance said on Tuesday, without disclosing any of the partnership’s financial terms.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Google Maps

Google Maps interface may soon be tweaked a little with a new Commute tab

Sep 04, 2018

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Nissan announces plan to hire 1,500 people in India to strengthen R&D and global digital hub

Sep 06, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome 70 beta version comes with touch-sensitive web authentication

Sep 15, 2018

Android

Android distribution for August 2018 is out and majority is still using Nougat

Sep 04, 2018

Google

Google rolled out a battery saving feature by mistake for some Android Pie users

Sep 14, 2018

science

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

Health

BPA replacements in plastics could be affecting reproductive health: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Environment

Melting permafrost emissions pose serious threat to climate rescue plans: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Nuclear Plant

Recently refurbished KAPS-2 nuclear power plant in Gujarat reaches 'criticality'

Sep 18, 2018