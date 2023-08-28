Reliance to give a major boost to India’s digital ecosystem, roll out True5G developer program
Reliance Jio is all set to give a major boost to India's digital ecosystem, thanks to its new True5G developer program. This program combines its 5G network, edge computing, and a plethora of applications and services, and allows developers to work together for better tech solutions
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, unveiled the Jio True5G developer program during the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting on August 28th. This initiative brings together the power of their 5G network, edge computing, and a wide array of applications and services.
Ambani also introduced the Jio True5G lab, aiming to accelerate industry transformation by leveraging the capabilities of the Jio True5G suite.
Under the True 5G platform, companies will have the ability to control and customize their network slices as needed, deploy their applications on Jio’s multi-access edge computing locations, and access a diverse ecosystem of partner applications all within a single suite, Ambani explained.
Related Articles
During his address, Ambani emphasized, “We’re constructing a revolutionary platform that will revolutionize how Indian enterprises, small businesses, and tech startups engage with the digital realm.”
The Chairman went on to highlight that enterprises will gain access to advanced network slicing options, allowing them to establish and optimize network slices regularly. This, in turn, will enhance their network resource management.
Ambani elaborated, “This accelerates innovation, shortens time-to-market, and reduces costs.” He also added, “Through the Jio True5G marketplace, our partners can seamlessly integrate their offerings and create customized solutions tailored to specific requirements.”
DISCLAIMER: Network18, the company that operates Firstpost are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
also read
At RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani hails Network18's 'great progress' in becoming top news network
Pointing RIL’s progress in the media and entertainment sector, Mukesh Ambani said the business 'created a huge disruption last year, with JioCinema leading the way'
India on Hyperspeed: Jio AirFiber to launch on September 19, also Smart Home devices
At its 46th AGM, Reliance Jio announced that they are set to launch the much anticipated Jio AirFiber. Jio will also launch a bunch of other smart home devices for Indian households, RIL's Anant Ambani informed stakeholders
Jio crosses 450 Mn active users, sees traffic worth 1,100 Cr GB data per month, grows 20% YOY
Jio continues to grow tremendously and has grown by over 20 per cent from last year. Now, the telecom company is boasting a user base of over 450 million, who collectively use over 1100 Crore GB data, every month