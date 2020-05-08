ReutersMay 08, 2020 10:08:06 IST
(Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd
"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.
Facebook Inc
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.