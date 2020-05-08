Reuters

(Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) in its Jio platforms for a 2.32% stake.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.

Facebook Inc and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

