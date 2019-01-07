tech2 News Staff

JioPhone is now back again with a special edition called the Kumbh JioPhone especially for the people engaged in the celebrations taking place at Kumbh Mela.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela is taking place at Prayagraj, where over 130 million pilgrims are expected to take a holy dip in the river over 55 days.

The Kumbh JioPhone is launched as a tribute to "world's largest congregation of pilgrims".

JioPhone with its new launch is introducing a digital solution which aims to enrich the "spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip".

Kumbh JioPhone offers a suite of benefits specially designed for the needs of the pilgrims.

Users can access the complete details on the Kumbh such as checking for real-time travel options, emergency helpline numbers and pre-published bath and religious day schedules to name a few.

As the place is extremely crowded, the phone comes with an option called as 'Family Locator' which help track the exact location of your family members.

Also, there is devotional content such as "Kumbh Radio" which is expected to provide all-day access to devotional songs and hymns and also 'Kumbh Darshan' through which Kumbh events and programs can be watched on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh.

The phone is also supposed to send in important news alerts and announcements taking place in and around Kumbh.

Finally, there is an option to play games and a daily Kumbh Quiz.

The phone comes with Jio 4G data and free Local, STD and Roaming calls. It also has Google's voice assistant.

The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new JioPhone through JioStore.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

