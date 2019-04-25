Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan offers 42 GB data for 28 days; Rs 1,699 annual plan gets you 547.5 GB data

All of these recharge packs continue to offer Jio benefits such as free voice calls within the country and 100 SMS per day

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 14:09:24 IST

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of prepaid plans to its subscriber, that start as low as Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999 for long term plans. However, Jio has increased the data on offers for all its plans except for the sachet packs. This means that plans that earlier offered 1 GB data per day, now offer 1.5 GB daily data, earlier plans with 1.5 GB data on offer, now come with 2 GB of data, and so on.

Reliance Jio 1 GB data/day packs now offer 1.5 GB daily data

To begin with, the group of prepaid plans that were priced starting Rs 199 offered 1 GB data per day. However, Jio has now increased this category's offering to 1.5 GB daily data. The Rs 199 plan, now costs Rs 149 and offers 42 GB data through its 28 days validity

The Rs 399 plan is now priced at Rs 349, it comes with a validity of 70 days, and offers a total of 105 GB data. The Rs 459 plan is now priced at Rs 399 and offers a total of 126 GB data and has a validity of 84 days. Then Rs 509 plan is now reduced to Rs 499, it has a 91 days validity and offers 136.5 data in total.

Then there is the highest priced Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, which remains the same, except for the data on offer, that has increased from 365 GB total data to 547.5 GB. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB data/day packs now offer 2 GB daily data

There are also some changes to the previous recharge packs that offered 1.5 GB per day. They all now offer 2 GB data. The priced of these packs remains the same.

This means, the Rs 198 plan now offers 56 GB data in total for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 398 plans with 70-day validity, offers 140 GB total data. The Rs 448 plan now offers 168 GB data for 84 days. And the Rs 498 plan offers 182 GB data in total for 91 days.

Reliance Jio 2 GB data/day pack now offers 3 GB daily data

In this category, there is only one plan on offer, which is priced at Rs 299, and now offer 84 GB data for 28 days, instead of earlier's 56 GB data in total.

Reliance Jio 3 GB data/day pack now offers 4 GB daily data

There are also changes to the previous 3 GB data per day pack, which is priced at Rs 509. That plan now offers Rs 4 GB daily data for 28 days, which takes the total data to 112 GB.

Jio plan benefits

All of these recharge packs continue to offer Jio benefits such as free voice calls within the country and 100 SMS per day for their respective validity periods. Subscribers exhausting the daily high-speed data limit during the validity period of any of the recharge packs continue to receive data at a revised speed of 64 Kbps for the remaining period of the day.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

