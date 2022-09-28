Wednesday, September 28, 2022Back to
Reliance JioPhone Next 5G’s specifications and price of leaked, likely to be priced between Rs 8,000-12,000

Reliance Jio could launch their upcoming 5G Smartphone, the JioPhone Next 5G soon. The device will be priced between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, and could feature a Snapdragon 480 SoC and a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display.


According to analysts at Counterpoint, Reliance Jio is all set to launch their upcoming 5G smartphone, called the JioPhone Next 5G. The device is likely to be launched in the first week of October after 5G is officially launched at the Indian Mobile Congress. 

Alternatively, Reliance might launch the JioNext 5G smartphone once coverage expands sufficiently, and enough areas in the country start having Jio’s 5G network.

Last year Reliance Jio, in partnership with Google unveiled the JioPhone Next, a super affordable 4G smartphone, which could be had for as little as Rs 2,000 with a monthly plan starting at Rs 300 and a Rs 501 processing fee. Or, they could outright buy the phone for Rs 6,500.

Specification-wise, the JioPhone Next 5G will have an upgraded Snapdragon 480 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. For the display, the device will have a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It is also likely to get a dual camera setup at the rear, with a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone is said to include an 8MP selfie shooter. The Jio 5G phone is said to be running on Pragati OS, a custom operating system that Jio has developed in partnership with Google. The JioPhone Next, the 4G version, also runs on Pragati OS.

Counterpoint claims that the device is likely to be priced between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. The new device, like the previous JioPhone Next, is likely being manufactured in Reliance Jio’s Neolync facilities in southern India by using a mix of components from Chinese, Korean and American suppliers.

