tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio's feature phone called as the JioPhone 2 is going to go on sale from 12 PM onwards on Jio's official website. Priced at Rs 2,999, the JioPhone 2 was launched back in August and has since been offered on two flash sales. Since it is a flash sale it becomes even more important that you log in as quickly as possible to get your hands on the phone

As part of the launch offers announced, there will be three prepaid packs. First will cost you Rs 49, and it offers 1 GB data and 50 free SMS, then there is a Rs 99 plan with 14 GB data and 300 SMS per day, and finally, there is a Rs 153 recharge plan with 42 GB data on offer and unlimited SMS for the validity period.

To do a quick recall, the JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad and four-way navigation pad and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos. One of the high points of the phone is it’s support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Running he JioPhone 2 is KaiOS, which is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB.

On the camera front, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000mAh battery.

