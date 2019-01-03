Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on sale at 12 PM today for Rs 2,999 on Jio.com

Running he JioPhone 2 is KaiOS, which is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 10:24 AM IST

Reliance Jio's feature phone called as the JioPhone 2 is going to go on sale from 12 PM onwards on Jio's official website. Priced at Rs 2,999, the JioPhone 2 was launched back in August and has since been offered on two flash sales. Since it is a flash sale it becomes even more important that you log in as quickly as possible to get your hands on the phone

JioPhone 2

JioPhone 2

As part of the launch offers announced,  there will be three prepaid packs. First will cost you Rs 49, and it offers 1 GB data and 50 free SMS, then there is a Rs 99 plan with 14 GB data and 300 SMS per day, and finally, there is a Rs 153 recharge plan with 42 GB data on offer and unlimited SMS for the validity period.

To do a quick recall, the JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad and four-way navigation pad and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos. One of the high points of the phone is it’s support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Running he JioPhone 2 is KaiOS, which is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB.

On the camera front, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost.

 

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web gets support for Picture-in-Picture for shared videos globally: Report

Dec 21, 2018

Nokia 8110 4G

Nokia 8110 4G to get WhatsApp support in more regions, KaiOS has confirmed

Jan 02, 2019

Duo

Google testing group calling, low light features on its video calling app Duo

Jan 02, 2019

Election

India's general election 2019 will be the biggest test of social media influence on results

Dec 20, 2018

IT Law Amendment

Govt may amend IT law to allow shutdown of apps, sites that spread fake news

Jan 02, 2019

Facebook is working on a stablecoin cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers: Report

Dec 21, 2018

science

ISC 2019 Inauguration

India Science Congress 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to kick off 106th edition of ISC in Punjab

Jan 03, 2019

Lunar Mission

China's Chang'e-4 probe makes historic touchdown on far side of the moon

Jan 03, 2019

Indian Science Congress

PM Modi to kick off Indian Science Congress today at Lovely Professional University

Jan 03, 2019

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019