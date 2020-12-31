Thursday, December 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance Jio will make all domestic voice calls for free starting 1 January 2021 as IUC regime comes to an end

Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 31, 2020 16:04:22 IST

With the interconnect usage charges (IUC) regime for domestic voice calls coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Thursday said that all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from 1 January 2021. As per the telecom regulator's directions, the ''Bill and Keep'' regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January 2021, thereby ending IUC charges for all domestic voice calls, it said in a statement.

Reliance Jio will make all domestic voice calls for free starting 1 January 2021 as IUC regime comes to an end

Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks, but compensated subscribers by giving free data of equal value.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," it added.

Put simply, off-net calls refer to calls that terminate in other networks.

Over the last one year or so, Reliance Jio was charging customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to rival phone networks, but compensated subscribers by giving free data of equal value.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Cooking festivities with Ranveer Brar: Try lip-smacking recipes and win fabulous prizes

Dec 24, 2020
Cooking festivities with Ranveer Brar: Try lip-smacking recipes and win fabulous prizes
Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, 'Gaming Masters', with a pool prize of Rs 12.5 lakh

Gaming Masters

Jio, Mediatek announce a 70-day e-sports tournament, 'Gaming Masters', with a pool prize of Rs 12.5 lakh

Dec 30, 2020
Sabotaging telecom infra, disrupting services in Punjab strongly condemned, says COAI, after protesters target 1,500 mobile towers

Sabotaging telecom infra, disrupting services in Punjab strongly condemned, says COAI, after protesters target 1,500 mobile towers

Dec 29, 2020
Oppo announces the opening of its first 5G innovation laboratory in India

Oppo

Oppo announces the opening of its first 5G innovation laboratory in India

Dec 23, 2020
2020, a year in Indian music charts: A reflection of how life came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown

TuneIn

2020, a year in Indian music charts: A reflection of how life came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown

Dec 31, 2020
'Won't let Punjab plunge into anarchy': CM Amarinder Singh issues stern warning after protesters damage 1,500 mobile towers in state

'Won't let Punjab plunge into anarchy': CM Amarinder Singh issues stern warning after protesters damage 1,500 mobile towers in state

Dec 29, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020