tech2 News Staff

For all those who are about to make the holy pilgrimage to Amarnath and are worrying about mobile connectivity, there is good news. Reliance Jio has come to your aid with a special Rs 102 prepaid plan in J&K for the Amarnath Yatra.

As per Jio, the plan has unlimited voice calls, up to 100 SMS per day and 0.5 GB of mobile data per day after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. The validity of the plan is for 7 days but you will not be able to use the benefits of Jio Prime with this plan.

The special plan for J&K is needed because unlike the rest of the country, roaming numbers do not work in the state due to security concerns. That is why prepaid users from other parts of the country can opt for this new 7-day pack from Jio after purchasing a new pre-paid SIM card in the state. This plan can be availed at various Jio retailers in J&K.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.