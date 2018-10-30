Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 00:41 IST

Reliance Jio to offer instant cashback worth Rs 5,400 on the OnePlus 6T

Reliance also stated that the OnePlus 6T will be available across Reliance Digital stores this time around.

Following the global launch on 30 October, the OnePlus 6T is set to launch at the KDJW Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi at 8:30 pm on 30 October.

While India pricing is yet to be revealed, the 6T is expected to start at around the Rs 40,000 ballpark if US pricing is to be considered. The phone is expected to sell online exclusively on Amazon starting 2 November and Reliance Jio seems to be already offering a massive cashback worth Rs 5,400.

OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus USA

OnePlus 6T. Image: OnePlus USA

However, there are caveats to the offers and it isn't as straightforward as it sounds.

As per a statement by Reliance Jio, a cashback of Rs 5,400 will be granted to users on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299, availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only. The plan will entitle them to 3 GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s premium applications.

In addition to the cashback offer, Reliance also stated that the OnePlus 6T will be available across Reliance Digital stores this time around, enhancing OnePlus' offline reach. So far, only Chroma outlet would let users buy OnePlus phones offline.

To read more into detailed specifications of the OnePlus 6T head here.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launch today: Here’s all we know about the smartphone so far

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T variant

OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition gets listed on Swedish retailer's website

Oct 21, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T low light camera sample teased ahead of launch by CEO Pete Lau

Oct 22, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launched with an in-display fingerprint scanner, smaller notch at $549

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to launch in New York today: Where and how to watch the event live

Oct 28, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T could be priced at €569 as per product page leak on German website

Oct 24, 2018

science

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018

Ecology

Ecologically-important Hawaiian island wiped out by devastating tropical hurricane

Oct 29, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018

Healthcare

Better private healthcare in India crucial to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025

Oct 29, 2018