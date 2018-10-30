Following the global launch on 30 October, the OnePlus 6T is set to launch at the KDJW Stadium, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi at 8:30 pm on 30 October.

While India pricing is yet to be revealed, the 6T is expected to start at around the Rs 40,000 ballpark if US pricing is to be considered. The phone is expected to sell online exclusively on Amazon starting 2 November and Reliance Jio seems to be already offering a massive cashback worth Rs 5,400.

However, there are caveats to the offers and it isn't as straightforward as it sounds.

As per a statement by Reliance Jio, a cashback of Rs 5,400 will be granted to users on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299, availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only. The plan will entitle them to 3 GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s premium applications.

In addition to the cashback offer, Reliance also stated that the OnePlus 6T will be available across Reliance Digital stores this time around, enhancing OnePlus' offline reach. So far, only Chroma outlet would let users buy OnePlus phones offline.

