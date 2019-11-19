Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
Reliance Jio to increase tariffs in a few weeks following Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced that they will be hiking tariffs starting from 1 December.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 19:33:17 IST

Cellular network prices are going to be hiked across all major telecom services. After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced tariff hikes, Reliance Jio will also increase its prices in the coming weeks. While the former two have revealed the date of 1 December, Jio is yet to reveal the effective date of the price hike.

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

Jio said that it will work with the government to ensure that the telecom industry continues benefitting Indian consumers and it will stay compliant with regulations. The telco listed several commitments to support the objectives of ‘Digital India’.

While 4G coverage is being rolled out throughout the country, over 40 crore Indian consumers are still using 2G, according to Jio, and it wants to introduce them to the Digital India ecosystem. Affordable services and products will be provided by the company for Indian consumers. The telco suggested the entire industry to come together to “fulfill the nation’s digital agenda.”

Jio assured that it will take measures accordingly so that the increase in data prices doesn’t impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption. Quality and service is something that will be a focus to sustain India’s position as the world’s largest data market. According to numbers provided by Jio, data consumption rose from 20 crore GB per month in 2016 to over 600 crore GB per month currently.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

