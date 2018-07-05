Reliance Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months, Reliance Industries' (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said on 5 July.

"We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India," Ambani told shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting of RIL.

He also announced that the company is launching JioGigaFiber, Jio's fixed-line broadband.

While talking about the Jio numbers, Ambani stressed on the data consumption, talk time behaviour and other aspects pertaining to the service as well.

Some numbers from the #RILAGM pertaining to @reliancejio 215 million customers doubled in 1 year 240 cr GB data consumed

530cr min/day talk time

340 cr hours video consumption

in the last one year

More than 25 mn #JioPhone customers in India — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 5, 2018

Ambani also announced the launch of fixed-line broadband service Jio GigaFiber. The registrations for the service will open from 15 August onwards and consumers can register their interest on the MyJio app or on Jio.com. Areas which show the most interest will get the Jio GigaFiber line earlier.

With inputs from IANS

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost