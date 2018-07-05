Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 12:52 IST

Reliance Jio subscriber base doubles to 215 million in 22 months says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months

Reliance Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months, Reliance Industries' (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said on 5 July.

"We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India," Ambani told shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting of RIL.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

He also announced that the company is launching JioGigaFiber, Jio's fixed-line broadband.

While talking about the Jio numbers, Ambani stressed on the data consumption, talk time behaviour and other aspects pertaining to the service as well.

Ambani also announced the launch of fixed-line broadband service Jio GigaFiber. The registrations for the service will open from 15 August onwards and consumers can register their interest on the MyJio app or on Jio.com. Areas which show the most interest will get the Jio GigaFiber line earlier.

With inputs from IANS

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

