Reliance Jio Set Top Box promises ‘console-quality’ gaming and unlimited video calling

Additionally, the STB will support (4K, voice-enabled virtual assistants, and smart home controls.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 15:45:14 IST

The Reliance Annual General Meeting. (AGM) held earlier today saw a slew of announcements from RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. Among these announcements were some details of the Jio Set-Top-Box (STB), a device that will be included with JioFiber connections.

This STB connects to your TV and essentially works like an Android TV or Amazon FireTV stick. Rather than just Amazon or Google services, though, the device will support Jio’s suite of apps, Android games and even game controllers.

The Jio STB includes subscriptions to many, popular OTT streaming services.

In fact, Akash Ambani – Mukesh Ambani’s son – was quick to point out that the device will offer a “console-quality” gaming experience and “lag-free multiplayer.” He even demoed a game of FIFA running on the console, which he was interacting with via an Xbox controller.

One of the bundled Jio apps on the STB will also allow up to four simultaneous conversations from any device. Mukesh Ambani stated that video conferencing will be free on the Jio network.

Additionally, the STB will support UHD content (4K), voice-enabled virtual assistants, and even offer smart home controls. To top it off, subscriptions to most of the popular OTT streaming services will be included by default with the STB.

Paired with the Jio GigaFiber annual plans that offer a free LED TV, this could be quite a killer deal.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

