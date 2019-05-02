Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance Jio reportedly working on a 'super app', expected to compete with Amazon, Flipkart

Reliance Jio currently has a user base of over 300 million subscribers in India.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 10:12:38 IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a super app that will challenge the ecosystem of established players like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Super App will apparently provide up to 100 services on the same platform. It will allow users to order goods and services and pay bills using in-app payment services, reported IANS.

"The ubiquitousness of Jio devices puts Reliance in a powerful position. It can connect its vast ecosystem of its users with a multi-layered fabric, offering a rich array of services, connecting online-to-offline, through a one-stop, super app," Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told the news agency.

Reliance Jio reportedly working on a super app, expected to compete with Amazon, Flipkart

Jio. Reuters

Ram further notes that while e-commerce players like Paytm, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others failed to turn themselves into the WeChat of India, with the available 'conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) layer, a vernacular voice tech layer, a logistics layer, and an AI-based education layer' Jio will possibly be able to make that happen.

This report falls in line with another one that came early last month, according to which, RIL has started withdrawing its products such as clothes, shoes including fashion and lifestyle products from its rival marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. That makes complete sense if Reliance is, in fact, working on its own platform.

Reliance Jio currently has a user base of over 300 million subscribers in India as data and voice traffic has seen an unparalleled growth.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan offers 42 GB data for 28 days; Rs 1,699 annual plan gets you 547.5 GB data

Apr 25, 2019
Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan offers 42 GB data for 28 days; Rs 1,699 annual plan gets you 547.5 GB data
Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

JioTV

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Apr 20, 2019
Reliance Jio launches Cricket Play Along, special data pack of Rs 251 giving 2 GB/day

Jio

Reliance Jio launches Cricket Play Along, special data pack of Rs 251 giving 2 GB/day

Apr 22, 2019
Softbank is reportedly looking to invest $2-3 billion in Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio

Softbank is reportedly looking to invest $2-3 billion in Reliance Jio

Apr 24, 2019
JioPhone leads feature phone segment in India with 30 percent market share: Report

Reliance Jio

JioPhone leads feature phone segment in India with 30 percent market share: Report

Apr 26, 2019
Reliance Jio tops TRAI's March report with average 4G download speeds of 22.2 Mbps

TRAI

Reliance Jio tops TRAI's March report with average 4G download speeds of 22.2 Mbps

Apr 22, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019