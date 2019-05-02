tech2 News Staff

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a super app that will challenge the ecosystem of established players like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Super App will apparently provide up to 100 services on the same platform. It will allow users to order goods and services and pay bills using in-app payment services, reported IANS.

"The ubiquitousness of Jio devices puts Reliance in a powerful position. It can connect its vast ecosystem of its users with a multi-layered fabric, offering a rich array of services, connecting online-to-offline, through a one-stop, super app," Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told the news agency.

Ram further notes that while e-commerce players like Paytm, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others failed to turn themselves into the WeChat of India, with the available 'conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) layer, a vernacular voice tech layer, a logistics layer, and an AI-based education layer' Jio will possibly be able to make that happen.

This report falls in line with another one that came early last month, according to which, RIL has started withdrawing its products such as clothes, shoes including fashion and lifestyle products from its rival marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. That makes complete sense if Reliance is, in fact, working on its own platform.

Reliance Jio currently has a user base of over 300 million subscribers in India as data and voice traffic has seen an unparalleled growth.

