Reliance JioPhone 5G specs leaked, could be announced as early as the end of August

Rumoured to be priced at Rs 12,000, Reliance’s JioPhone 5G could be launched on August 29, at RIL’s Annual General Meeting.


FP StaffAug 18, 2022 12:31:57 IST

The rumours of a Reliance Jio 5G smartphone have been going around for quite some time now. Last year at Reliance Industry Limited’s Annual General Meeting, the telecommunications company launched the first Jio smartphone, dubbed Jio Phone Next, with 4G support.

Because the upcoming JioPhone 5G is expected to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the Indian market, the buzz and excitement around the device is high. If certain rumours are anything to go by, the specifications of the upcoming device has already leaked online.

Reliance JioPhone 5G specs leaked, could be announced as early as the end of August

A recent rumour suggests that the JioPhone 5G is slated to get the Snapdragon 480 SoC from Qualcomm, which will be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage.

The rumour suggested that there will be two variants, one with 2GB RAM and one with 4GB RAM, with the lower specced variant coming in at Rs 12,000. However, there is a possibility that just like last year with the Jio Phone Next, this device too comes in only one variant. 

In any case, this would make Reliance Jio the first Indian brand to launch a 5G phone at such an affordable price. None of the homegrown brands, including Micromax, and Lava, among others, have launched a 5G phone around this price point.

The device is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is also likely to get a dual camera setup at the rear, with a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone is said to include an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Jio 5G phone is said to be running on Pragati OS, a custom operating system that Jio has developed in partnership with Google. The Jio Phone Next also runs on Pragati OS.

As for the date of the launch, it is speculated that the upcoming Jio 5G phone will be launched during the upcoming AGM of RIL, which has been scheduled for August 29. Given how Jio plans to launch their 5G services by the end of this month, the speculated launch date of the device makes sense.

