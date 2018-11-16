Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance Jio passes Trai's call drop benchmark as other telcos fail the test

Neither 3G or 2G network of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL met the benchmark

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 18:56 PM IST

All telecom operators, except Reliance Jio, failed to meet call drop benchmark in drive test conducted by sector regulator Trai on different highway and rail routes, says a report.

According to a Trai report published 15 November, while network performance of telcos differed on highways, none of them, except RJio, could meet call drop benchmark on the three rail routes covered under the test.

"Only RJio is meeting quality of service benchmark of drop call rate ...," the report said.

File image of a Reliance Jio Digital Life Store. Reuters

File image of a Reliance Jio Digital Life Store. Reuters

According to the quality of service rules, not more than 2 percent of total calls in a telecom circle on a network should automatically get disconnected.

The highways between Asansol to Gaya, Digha to Asansol, Gaya to Danapur, Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Raipur to Jagdalpur, Dehradun to Nainital, Mount Abu to Jaipur and Sri Nagar to Leh were covered in the test.

Railway routes between Allahabad to Gorakhpur, Delhi to Mumbai and Jabalpur to Singrauli were covered.

Both 3G and 2G networks of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL failed to meet call drop benchmark on four highway routes and all the three rail routes.

Trai also named Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTL) network for not complying with service quality norms on select highways.

The report found that TTL, which is in the process of merging mobile business with Airtel, failed to even complete call connection as per benchmark between Bengaluru to Murdeshwar, Dehradun to Nainital and Gaya to Danapur and on the three rail routes.

Airtel could not meet call connection rate or call setup success rate (CSSR) on Gaya to Danapur highway and the three rail routes.

Vodafone Idea network could not meet CSSR rate on Raipur to Jagdalpur highway and all the three rail routes. Trai has mentioned Vodafone and Idea separately in the result as some tests were conducted before completion of their merger. Both the companies completed their merger on August 31 and now operate as Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

TRAI

TRAI to meet up with telecom, broadcasting company heads in December: Report

Nov 12, 2018

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio adds 1.3 crore users in Sept, Airtel and Vodafone lose over 1 crore

Nov 04, 2018

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio tops TRAI 4G download speed chart while Idea trumps in upload speeds

Nov 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 22.3 Mbps download speed in October: TRAI report

Nov 14, 2018

Aadhaar

Airtel, Reliance Jio and others to start using alternate non-Aadhaar KYC process

Nov 09, 2018

Airtel tops download speed in June-August while Jio leads 4G availability: Report

Nov 01, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018