Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes of free outgoing calls, 'buy one get one' on recharge for JioPhone users

JioPhone users will get 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month and this will be valid for the pandemic.


tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2021 14:36:20 IST

Owing to the still-spiking COVID-19 cases in India, Reliance Jio has announced a few new offers and plans for JioPhone users. With the new plans, JioPhone users will get 300 minutes of outgoing voice calls per month for free. The offer will be valid throughout the pandemic. This will translate to 10 minutes of free outgoing calls every day.

Image: Reuters

Additionally, for every JioPhone recharge, Jio users will get another recharge for the same plan free of cost. In short, if the user buys a Rs 75 plan, they will get another Rs 75 plan free of cost.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," Reliance said in a press release statement.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

