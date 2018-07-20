Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 16:41 IST

Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama offer: JioPhone available at Rs 501 on exchange

The Rs 501 is also a refundable security deposit that can be claimed after three years of purchase.

Reliance Jio has kicked off its JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, which, brings some cash back and exchange offers for the JioPhone.

Under the offer, you can basically get a new JioPhone for Rs 501, if you exchange an old feature phone for it. The Rs 501 that you pay up front is a refundable security deposit that you can claim three years after the purchase. However, since there are no free lunches, here are a few things you should know before head to claim the offer.

To begin with, to be eligible for the exchange offer, you need to take an old feature phone to the retailers, which is in a working condition and must be purchased after 1 January 2015. It can be any of your old 2G/3G/4G (non-VOLTE) feature phones. And it must necessarily be accompanied with a charger and a battery.

JioPhone

JioPhone

Once the retailer passes your old phone to be eligible for the offer, you need to get a Rs 594 recharge done on the device to activate the entire deal. In this Rs 594, you will get unlimited voice and data for the next six months. There is also a special exchange bonus of 6 GB data, which means, with the 84 GB data already on offer in the Rs 594 plan, the exchange bonus takes up the total data you get to 90 GB for six months.

Another condition that comes here is that when you get the JioPhone, you will also need to get a new Jio SIM. Even if you are an existing Jio subscriber, you can’t just replace your old SIM to the new JioPhone. You need to start with a new SIM on the new JioPhone with a recharge of Rs 594.

In case you have a number from some other network operator and wish to retain your old number, you will need to have your number ported to Jio first, and then you can go for the Monsoon Dhamaka offer.

In addition to that, till now there were two JioPhone plans, that is Rs 49 and Rs 153. With the Monsoon Dhamaka offer, Jio has also added a Rs 99 plan, which offers unlimited free voice and 0.5 GB data per day and 300 SMS, for a validity of 28 days.

For users who do not want to go for the exchange offer, they can buy the JioPhone at the old Rs 1,500 offer, which will be essentially a deposit, that will be refunded to users after three years of the phone’s purchase. In Rs 1,500 offer, however, users will not be able to avail the Rs 99 recharge plan.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags


latest videos

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio's 'Monsoon Hungama' offer on JioPhone to start from tomorrow

Jul 19, 2018

Feature phones

JioPhone and KaiOS are redefining the feature phone landscape in India

Jul 06, 2018

NewsTracker

COAI dubs Jio's fibre-based fixed line broadband a 'gamechanger', says it will 'revolutionise' ICT sector

Jul 06, 2018

Airtel

Revised Airtel Rs 499 myPlan Infinity PostPaid plan to now offer 75 GB of data

Jul 09, 2018

Vodafone Prepaid

Vodafone revises Rs 199 prepaid plan, now offers 2.8 GB daily data for 28 days

Jul 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Four reasons why Jio Institute was selected for ‘Institute of Eminence’ status

Jul 10, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018