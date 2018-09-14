Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 14 September, 2018 16:31 IST

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed while Idea tops upload speed in August 2018

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to rival Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Jio emerged as the fastest 4G operator with an average peak download speed of 22.3 Mbps on its network in August while Idea Cellular registered the highest upload speed in the month, according to a Trai report.

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 10 megabits per second (Mbps), according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on MySpeed Portal.

While download speed on Idea 4G network remained flat 6.2 Mbps between July and August, speed on Vodafone improved slightly to 6.7 Mbps in August from 6.4 Mbps in July.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The two companies announced the completion of their merger at August-end.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G upload speed with a speed of 5.9 Mbps.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or social media applications.

Vodafone followed Idea with a slight improvement in upload speed at 5.1 Mbps in August from 5 Mbps in July.

Upload speed on the network of Reliance Jio and Airtel showed improvement to 4.9 Mbps and 4.4 Mbps respectively in August from 4.7 Mbps and 4.3 Mbps respectively in July.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segment since last several months.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

