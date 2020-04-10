FP Trending

Reliance Jio has launched JioPOS Lite app through which anyone can open a virtual recharge store and earn money. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

With the JioPOS Lite app, one can become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges for Jio customers and earn commission.

The documentation is completely paperless and there is no physical verification. One just has to fill details, submit documents and register online.

The app has earning dashboards where users can track their earnings in the last 20 days.

Registering to JioPOS Lite is quite easy. All that one needs to do is provide permission access for contacts, location and media to begin using the app. Users can also select their business location.

Once registration on JioPOS Lite is done, users will be asked to load money in their wallet with the available denominations. The amount loaded will include the users’ margin in advance.

For the first time, the recharge wallet has to be loaded with a minimum of Rs 1,000. After that recharges can be done with the minimum of Rs 200 and above.

One can add funds by a number of options including UPI, debit card, credit card, net banking and digital wallet.

Under the FAQ section of the app, you can check all the available recharge plans.



Jio users can already recharge prepaid accounts of other people using MyJio app or Jio website but these do not offer a commission.

