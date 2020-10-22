Thursday, October 22, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio launches a web browser called JioPages with support for eight Indian languages

JioPages will automatically categorise downloads according to their file types like image, video, document or pages.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2020 11:00:26 IST

Reliance Jio has launched its own web browser based on the Chromium Blink engine called JioPages. According to the company, this browser comes with Emoji domain support, encrypted connection and support for eight Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. JioPages is aimed at users in India and is now available on Google Play Store. It will come with personalised home screen which will allow users to select any desired search engine from Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go as their default search engine. They can also "pin" any website on the home screen to get quick access.

JioPages comes with an incognito mode.

Users will also have an option to switch to different colourful themes or even dark mode if they want. As for the content, JioPages will send a notification on topics that are "important or of interest to the user". It will show customised content to the user based on language, topic and region. A new feature called Informative Card will show key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines in the form of clickable banners. Users can just tap on them and get all the related information.

JioPages will allow users to get customised content based on their state. They can select their preferred state to access information in their regional language. JioPages will automatically categorise downloads according to their file types like image, video, document or pages. Just like other browsers, JioPages also comes with Incognito mode. Users will have an option to set up a fingerprint or a pin code to get access to incognito mode. According to Jio "the browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience".

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

