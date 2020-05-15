Friday, May 15, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio launches 3 GB daily high-speed data plan at Rs 999 with a validity of 84 days

Subscribers who use the 2 GB per day pack, may recharge with Rs 2,399 to enjoy the validity of 365 days.


FP TrendingMay 15, 2020 16:11:04 IST

Reliance Jio has introduced a new plan which offers 3 GB daily high-speed data for 84 days at a cost of Rs 999. In this plan, users will get a total 252 GB data, 100 SMS per day, Jio-to-Jio unlimited voice calls and Jio to Non-Jio Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 3000 minutes.

The new plan has joined the league of pre-existing 2 GB per day and 1.5 GB per day high-speed data packs. The 2 GB per day plan offers 168 GB total data for 84 days at Rs 599. With the 1.5 GB per day plan, a user enjoys total 126 GB data for 84 days at Rs 555.

Image: Reuters

Other benefits for both the 2 GB and 1.5 GB packs are the same as the Rs 999 plan.

Those who require the 3 GB daily high-speed plan for a shorter period of time may recharge with Rs 349. This plan is valid for 28 days and provides 84 GB total data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited voice calls and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes.

However, there is no long-term plan in the 3 GB per day pack as in 2 GB and 1.5 GB plans.

Subscribers who use the 2 GB per day pack, may recharge with Rs 2,399 to enjoy the validity of 365 days. In this plan, they get 730 GB total data, Jio-to-Jio unlimited voice calls, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes and 100 SMS per day.

Similarly, in the 1.5 GB pack, one can recharge with Rs 2,121 for a long term plan. This pack offers a validity of 336 days and 504 GB total data. Other benefits are same as the 2 GB long term plan.

Last week, Jio launched new top-up plans to support extra data usage at up to 75 percent lower rates. The company also made annual recharge plans 33 percent cheaper compared to rivals by increasing data usage limit at 4G speed to 2 GB per day.

It introduced three new “work-from-home” top-up plans that are available at denominations of Rs 151 (30 GB), Rs 201 (40 GB) and Rs 251 (50 GB). These three plans supplement usage once the daily limit is exhausted.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

