Reliance Jio launch the JioBook Laptop, device now available to everyone for less than Rs 15,000

The JioBook aims to take on the original Google Chromebook, a budget device that was mainly designed for basic internet browsing and for using Chromium-based Android apps.


FP StaffOct 21, 2022 11:35:00 IST

Reliance Jio unveiled its first laptop, The JioBook Laptop for the general public earlier this month at the India Mobile Congress. While it was made available mainly to government officials, the company has now made the super affordable laptop available to the general public as well, to anyone who has a very low budget for a laptop.

The JioBook aims to take on the original Google Chromebook, a budget device that was mainly designed for basic internet browsing. Image Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance hopes to make JioBook India’s own ver sion of Chromebooks – laptops with decent hardware that is more than sufficient to work on ChromeOS, which is mainly used to work on Chromium-based Android apps and to browse the internet. The JioBook, much like Chromebooks, is aimed at students for educational purposes and for very light workloads.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing and other details of the JioBook.

JioBook Laptop: Specifications
The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch HD display. The laptop It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 SoC, which has been paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. Furthermore, users will be getting 2GM RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which can be expanded to 128GB. 

The budget Laptop is running on a customised version of Android called JioOS which Reliance has developed in a partnership with Google. The laptop also has its own app store, called JioStore, which allows people to install a number of third-party apps as well.

Because the laptop has thick bezels Jio were able to place a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calls. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which Reliance Jio claims can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is also passive cooling support for heat emission. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI mini, WiFi, and more.

The JioBook also comes with an embedded SIM from Jio to enable 4G connectivity.

JioBook Laptop: Pricing and availability
The JioBook laptop can be bought for less than Rs 15,000. Although the device was initially listed on the government website for Rs 19,500, there are a ton of offers that can drive the price down, when they purchase it from the Reliance Digital store or their website. Users can get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount on several bank cards. The platform is also offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on certain credit cards, and about Rs 5,000 off on credit card EMI transactions. 

