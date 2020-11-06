Friday, November 06, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio introduces new all-in-one annual prepaid plans at a starting price of Rs 1,001

Users opting for the Rs 1,001 all in one annual plan will be able to get 49 GB of total data for 336 days.


Nov 06, 2020

Indian telecommunications giant Reliance Jio has announced three new all-in-one prepaid annual plans. These recently launched plans will be ideal for users looking forward to recharge in a long time and get packs with a longer validity. While one plan comes at Rs 1,001, the other two annual offers stand at Rs 1,301 and Rs 1,501. Jio released the new plans on its website with the amount of data that will be given, the number of free SMS and provision of voice calls.

Users opting for the Rs 1,001 all in one annual plan will be able to get 49 GB of total data for 336 days. This means that users will be getting 150 MB data every day. As is the norm with Jio, once the daily limit is crossed, the firm gives slow speed internet. This will continue for these new packs as well. Other benefits include unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls along with an FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Also, like other popular plans, buyers will be getting 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps.

The second annual plan is for Rs 1,301 which offers 164 GB of total data and hence 500 MB data per day. Other benefits regarding unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 100 SMS per day are also applicable with this. Lastly, the third all in one annual plan is for Rs 1,501 where users can get 504 GB of total data, capping at 1.5 GB per day. After consumption of the data for the day, the internet speed will be reduced and this plan also shares the same calls, messages and validity benefits as the other two.

Before this, there were four all-in-one plans offered by the company. Starting at Rs 75, the plans were for Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185. These plans have 28-day validity and can offer a maximum of 56 GB data.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


