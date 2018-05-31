Reliance Jio has now temporarily discounted the price of its popular Rs 399 plan. As part of its Holiday Hungama celebrations Jio will now offer the Rs 399 plan at Rs 299 giving customers an instant discount of Rs 100.

Jio's highest selling plan at Rs 399 will now effectively be available at Rs 299 for 15 days, starting from 1 June. The offer will last until 15 June, 2018.

The Rs 100 discount comprises of 2 components. The Rs 50 instant discount can be claimed by performing an instant recharge of Rs 50 and then by claiming cashback vouchers of Rs 50.

This can be done by recharging via PhonePe, inside the MyJio app.

According to the plan, the pre-paid recharge that can now be availed at Rs 299 comes with 126 GB of data that will be valid over a period of 84 days.

According to Jio, the instant discount basically gets you 1.5 GB of data daily by paying just Rs 100 per month.

Availing the Rs 100 discount is simple.

Open the MyJio app on your smartphone and click the Recharge tab.

Next select the Rs 399 offer and click on the 'buy' button to move to the Payment page.

Once there, select PhonePe Wallet as your payment option.

Simply sign into your PhonePe account and then pay the Net Payable amount to avail the offer.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost