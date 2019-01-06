tech2 News Staff

Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio Infocomm silently introduced a new app, namely, JioBrowser on the Google Play Store.

Claiming that this is the first browsing app designed keeping Indian users in mind, the company has added support for as many as eight Indian languages. With a size of just 4.8 MB, the browser is also light, making it a great option for entry-level Android smartphone users.

Developers have also added the ability for users to manage the files that they download with the help of the browser along with the history of pages visited. Reliance Jio is also asking users to provide feedback on the app in the app comments section or through an email so that they can improve the browser.

The home page on the app provides users with important news, trending events, videos and more in a single place. Additionally, the app can be customised by adding the Local News category to keep updated about things happening around. There's also an Incognito mode for private surfing and share news to his or her contacts and via dedicated social media shortcuts.

The app is currently available only for Android users and there's no word on a version for iOS arriving anytime soon.

